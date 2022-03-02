12,884 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Integer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Integer by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 2,199.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

ITGR opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.