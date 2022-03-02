$15.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) will report $15.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $54.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.83 million to $58.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.20 million, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $192.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 7,441,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,435. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $747.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.