$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.84 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Veru by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Veru by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veru by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Veru by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veru by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 571,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,446. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

