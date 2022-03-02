$15.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) to post $15.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 442,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

SMSI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 245,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,394. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.76.

About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.