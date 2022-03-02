$162.97 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $162.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $132.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $508.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. 51,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,064. The company has a market cap of $672.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $36.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

