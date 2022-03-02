1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 7.8%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 25,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,129,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.70.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

