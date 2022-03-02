1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ DIBS traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,524. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.
In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 over the last three months.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
