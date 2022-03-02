1World Price Hits $0.0936 on Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.48 million and $10,646.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00035241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105956 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

