$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $9.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,676. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.52. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $325.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

