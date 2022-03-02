$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.21. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

NYSE:AVB opened at $234.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $174.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

