$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

