$20.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $22.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $72.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $163.50 million, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 834,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.71. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

