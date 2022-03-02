$21.53 Million in Sales Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to report $21.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,923,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock worth $26,713,854. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 803.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 438,611 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,131,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.