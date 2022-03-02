$210.80 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) to post $210.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.80 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $184.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $879.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.58 million to $879.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $976.48 million, with estimates ranging from $975.50 million to $977.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $544,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,155 shares of company stock worth $5,371,127 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 47.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 218.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.