2,304 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWMC opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.