24,932 Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

CSWC opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $585.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

