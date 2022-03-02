$26.97 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.40 million and the highest is $27.27 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $130.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $132.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $200.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.15 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

MTTR stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. Matterport has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $211,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

