$28.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will post $28.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.15 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $14.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $115.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $133.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.94 billion to $81.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,847,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $256.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

