$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $13.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

