$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $14.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

