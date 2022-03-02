$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $32.70 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,950. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

