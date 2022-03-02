$345.18 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will post $345.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.28 million and the highest is $356.80 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $258.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.26. 551,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

