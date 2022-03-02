$353.15 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $353.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.50 million and the lowest is $347.90 million. UDR reported sales of $299.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.