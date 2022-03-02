$353.15 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $353.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.50 million and the lowest is $347.90 million. UDR reported sales of $299.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
