35,655 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 424,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 342,730 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AppHarvest by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. Research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.