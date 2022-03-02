358,709 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 358,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

JXN stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

