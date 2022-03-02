3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,207,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,281. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $41.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,947 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

