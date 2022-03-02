3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 9,207,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,484 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 467,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

