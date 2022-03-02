3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, an increase of 852.1% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.