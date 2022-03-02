$476.04 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) to report sales of $476.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.33 million and the lowest is $448.30 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $461.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 275,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,416,000 after buying an additional 85,866 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 229,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after buying an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

