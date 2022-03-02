$51.13 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will report $51.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $45.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $227.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $230.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $288.78 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of PI stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,667. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14.

In other Impinj news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $99,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,012 shares of company stock worth $4,718,972. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 114,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

