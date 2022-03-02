$551.20 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $551.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.20 million and the lowest is $535.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $337.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.
In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WAL traded down $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,644. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.