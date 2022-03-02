$551.20 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $551.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.20 million and the lowest is $535.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $337.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL traded down $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,644. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.