$572.68 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $572.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.20 million. Bruker reported sales of $554.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 12.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 234.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 631.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 86,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,681. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker has a 52-week low of $56.93 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

