$577.86 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will post $577.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.87 million and the highest is $597.40 million. National Vision reported sales of $534.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 9,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.