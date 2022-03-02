$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to post $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.33 billion and the lowest is $5.63 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $26.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,989,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $49.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

