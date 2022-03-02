620 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.
Anthem stock traded up $13.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $465.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.39. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $308.65 and a one year high of $472.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anthem Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
