$654.10 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to report sales of $654.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $653.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $475.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KFY traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 583,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.