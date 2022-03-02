$7.44 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to announce $7.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.25 billion and the highest is $7.68 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $32.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,599,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,695,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. 2,862,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.