72,500 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

