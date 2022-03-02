750,000 Shares in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

