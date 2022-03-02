$8.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $8.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.60 and the lowest is $7.23. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $15.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $50.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $66.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $72.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $85.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,022.84 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,317.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

