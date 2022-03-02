8,460 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.