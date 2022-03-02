8,692 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCG opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.