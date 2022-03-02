$876.67 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will report sales of $876.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $833.46 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $784.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,787. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.59. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

