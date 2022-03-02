917 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,954,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.67. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

