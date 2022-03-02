A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,232 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 825,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $81,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

