AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,687 shares of company stock worth $614,524. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AAON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AAON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AAON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

