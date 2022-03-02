AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.
In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,687 shares of company stock worth $614,524. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
