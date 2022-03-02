ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABB. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.91. 3,057,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,251. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in ABB by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in ABB by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ABB by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

