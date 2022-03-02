Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,294.00

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,294 ($17.36) and last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.55), with a volume of 8585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,296 ($17.39).

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,487.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 24.25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

