Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.