ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.100 EPS.

ACCO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 10,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $821.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.00.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,684. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,082,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

